3 most important games for Alabama football in 2024
1. Georgia (Sept. 28)
The very clear and obvious choice for No. 1 on this list has to be Georgia. The Bulldogs will be going into the season as the No. 1 team in the country and Alabama will get a very important crack at them in Week 5. There's a chance the Bulldogs could slip up against Clemson or Kentucky but I wouldn't necessarily count on that happening. So in that case, they'll be 3-0 heading into this game.
Alabama should also be 3-0 and this game will be a top-five battle.
If the Crimson Tide want to make some noise this season and show that they're legit national title contenders, they need to take care of Georgia or at least put up a strong fight.
A loss to Georgia here wouldn't be the end of the season but it would require the Crimson Tide to win games at Tennessee, against Missouri, at LSU, at Oklahoma, and against Auburn to finish the season to have a shot at the SEC title and the College Football Playoff.