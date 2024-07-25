3 most important games for Arkansas football in 2024
1. vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 28)
And here we are at the most important game on the schedule for Arkansas, in my opinion. The season almost hinges on this rivalry game against the Aggies.
Let's say Arkansas splits the previous two most important games and is 3-1 heading into this game, it will need a win if it wants to make the postseason. Looking at the remaining schedule, there are not many remaining opportunities for wins and it's hard to picture three more coming against the likes of Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Louisiana Tech. At least a fourth win against Texas A&M would ensure the Razorbacks would only need to beat one more conference opponent to make a bowl game (assuming they handle Louisiana Tech).
A loss to Texas A&M would crush this team and would likely send the Razorbacks into a spiral with teams like Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, and Missouri still waiting on the schedule. A loss to the Aggies (and Auburn) could spell at least four straight defeats.
Could they get themselves out of that slump in time to make a bowl bid? I doubt it.
Winning these early-season battles will be big not only for postseason hopes but for the confidence of this young team. Lose two of these more important games and hope is essentially lost.