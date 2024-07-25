3 most important games for Colorado football in 2024
2. Week 2 at Nebraska (Sept. 7)
If they win week one this will be a real test of where the Buffs stand. If they lose Week 1, it will serve as a nice bounce-back spot. No matter what, this rivalry game between two programs looking to get back to where they once were will garner a lot of attention.
Colorado defeated Nebraska last season, but the Huskers should be much improved in their second year with head coach Matt Rhule. During his college head coaching career, Rhule has shown great improvement between years one and two: Temple (2-10 to 6-6) and Baylor (1-11 to 7-6).
This will also be the first road game of the season for Colorado and Memorial Stadium will be rocking for a primetime game.
Before even entering a very difficult Big 12 schedule the Buffs will start with two critical games that will set the tone of the season and give us an idea of where they really stand.