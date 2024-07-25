3 most important games for Colorado football in 2024
1. Week 12 vs. Utah (Nov. 16)
This matchup between two former Pac-12 members is the toughest game on the schedule for the Buffs. This game is not the most important just because it is the toughest, but also because of the outside circumstances that will likely surround this game.
At this point late in the season, Colorado should be close to six wins and looking to make a bowl game for only the third time in the past 17 seasons. Also, I expect Utah to enter this game highly ranked, allowing the Buffs to earn a program-defining upset win at home.
Last year Colorado gave Utah a test only losing by six points in the season finale, but this time the Utes will have quarterback Cameron Rising who missed all of the last season due to injury. If Colorado’s defense is anything like it was last year Rising could put a real hurt on them.
Colorado has not defeated Utah since 2016 and a win in this year’s matchup could give Coach Prime the biggest win of his career.