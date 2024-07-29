3 most important games for Georgia football in 2024
2. at Alabama (Sept. 28)
If this was Nick Saban's Alabama, it would likely be the most important game of the season for Georgia and Kirby Smart because, well, we all saw what happened between these two teams in 2023 when there was a playoff on the line. Saban got the best of his former student.
We know Kalen DeBoer is a great coach, but we don't know how good this 2024 version of the Crimson Tide will be under him, though. That's why this is No. 2 and not No. 1.
Alabama does have a loaded roster, led by Jalen Milroe, and the Tide might be the second-best team in the SEC this season. There are a number of teams that could take that spot at No. 2 behind Georgia, but the Tide could very well be the top team if they can upset the Bulldogs here on Sept. 28 in Tuscaloosa.
The fact that this game will be played at Bryant-Denney and not at Sanford Stadium means that Georgia will have to pull out all the stops if it wants to remain undefeated and escape an early-season letdown. Revenge should be on all the Bulldog players' minds.