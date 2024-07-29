Saturday Blitz
3 most important games for Georgia football in 2024

By Connor Muldowney

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) takes the field before the 2023 Orange Bowl against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
1. at Texas (Oct. 19)

If I'm a Georgia fan, this is the one game on the schedule that I'd have circled as a major question mark because, well, Texas is new to the SEC and no one knows how much the Longhorns will compete this season -- people are assuming they'll be a top-three SEC team immediately.

But is Steve Sarkisian ready for the SEC?

Quinn Ewers is back and he's led Texas to a playoff and a road win over Alabama so he's not a quarterback that should be taken lightly and this Georgia defense knows better than to do that.

Carson Beck will face arguably his toughest road game of the season here less than a month after going to Tuscaloosa to face Milroe and the Tide. This game could very well have playoff implications and it could be somewhat of an elimination game vibe.

The Texas game could very well decide who heads to the SEC title game in December.

