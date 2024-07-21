3 most important games for Miami football in 2024
2. at Florida (Aug. 31)
How important can the first game of the season really be? Well, when it's against an in-state rival and it could dictate what type of season you'll have, it's huge.
I actually debated whether I should put this game No. 1 or not.
Ultimately, I decided that Miami could lose this game and still be OK, but winning this one would set the tone for the season. If the Hurricanes beat Florida in The Swamp to start the year, it would prove to everyone that they're for real and they're ready to make some noise in the playoff race. Plus, a win here would almost ensure a 6-0 start leading up to the third-most important game on this list at Louisville.
Billy Napier and Florida are playing with a lot to prove this season, however. The third-year head coach's seat is warming up and the Gators need to make a push for an SEC title or he may be on his way out of town. They're equal pressure on Mario Cristobal and Napier in this one.
If there's any non-conference game that could be considered "critical" to win, it's this one for obvious reasons.