3 most important games for Miami football in 2024
1. Florida State (Oct. 26)
It should be no surprise that this comes in at No. 1. Florida State is the reigning ACC champion and Miami gets the in-state rival Seminoles at home. The Hurricanes need to win this game if they want any chance at making the ACC title game and the playoff.
A loss here would almost surely ruin all ACC title hopes.
The Seminoles ran the table in the ACC last season but Miami gave them a tough test on Nov. 11, losing just 27-20 in Tallahassee. Now, Miami will get a chance at revenge and the Hurricanes could be the team running the table in conference play this time with arguably the best quarterback-running back combo in the ACC.
Mike Norvell and Florida State aren't just going to roll over and let that happen, though. They brought in DJ Uiagalelei to lead the offense and he's familiar with the Hurricanes and the ACC.
This game could end up deciding which one of these teams play for the ACC title at the end of the year.