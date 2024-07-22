3 most important games for Michigan football in 2024
2. Oregon (Nov. 2)
Speaking of that important Oregon game, Michigan will host the Ducks on Nov. 2 for their first matchup as Big Ten foes in the Big House.
Michigan could be 8-0 at this point if it can take care of Texas, Washington, and USC but it could also be 6-2 or 7-1. Any way you look at it, if the Wolverines can beat Oregon in November, there's a good chance they can contend for a Big Ten title or even a College Football Playoff berth -- again.
Even if Michigan is 6-2 at this point in my worst-case scenario for the team, beating Oregon would lead to two more wins against Northwestern and Indiana before facing Ohio State in the finale.
A 9-2 Michigan team heading into Columbus with all the momentum in the world and a proven quarterback at this point in the season could lead to yet another win over the rival Buckeyes. Once again, this game could decide who heads to the conference championship.
But before that can happen, Michigan needs to beat Oregon which is arguably the biggest favorite to win the Big Ten this season outside of Ohio State. A loss to Oregon would crush all title hopes.