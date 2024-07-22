3 most important games for Michigan football in 2024
1. at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
This one is the most obvious choice for No. 1 because it's been the most important game on Michigan's schedule for the past three years -- and well before then, actually.
Ohio State is the final boss on the schedule. You know in a video game when you beat all the levels and you get to the end only to face the toughest test of all in order to beat the game? Yeah, that's Ohio State for Michigan every year and for the past three seasons, Michigan has taken down the boss with relative ease.
This season feels a little different with Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy, and Blake Corum all gone.
Ohio State will be the favorite to win the Big Ten this season and if Michigan comes into this game with a 9-2 record or better, there's a good chance that this is a Big Ten title elimination game or even a playoff elimination game for the Wolverines. That makes this the most important game on the schedule.
Even if Michigan is somewhere in the ballpark of 8-3 or 7-4 heading into this game, it's still the most important one for Sherrone Moore to win in year one and prove that he means business.