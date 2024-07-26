3 most important games for Nebraska football in 2024
1. Wisconsin (Nov. 23)
There's a decent chance that Nebraska is already bowl eligible heading into this game, but on the off-chance that the Cornhuskers are 5-5 or worse, beating Wisconsin will be the most important game of the entire season.
Why? Because winning at Iowa in the finale doesn't seem likely.
Again, if I were ranking the toughness factor of games on the schedule, Wisconsin would not be sniffing the No. 1 spot, but the Badgers present a tough test for Nebraska that could stand between the Cornhuskers making a bowl game or sitting at home during the postseason for an eighth straight year. A win over Wisconsin would work wonders for this program.
Not only could this spell a bowl berth or even an improved postseason outlook (better bowl), it could help with recruiting and it would show that Nebraska can hang with some of the big boys in the conference.
A loss to Wisconsin would likely mean three in four games heading into Iowa week on the road which may mean four losses in five contests to end the year. That would make Matt Rhule just 1-8 in November as Nebraska's head coach (assuming he beats UCLA).
This game is more meaningful than people realize.