3 most important games for Notre Dame football in 2024
2. at Texas A&M (Aug. 31)
What better way to start the 2024 season than with one of the most enticing matchups in non-conference play? Notre Dame will head down to College Station to take on Texas A&M and if you're familiar with the Aggies, you know that Kyle Field is one of the toughest places to play in the nation -- it's the "home of the 12th man".
Marcus Freeman could make a statement right away in 2024 by going into arguably the toughest place to play and picking up a mammoth win to begin 1-0.
Nothing is better than a statement win, especially when it's followed by a favorable schedule with Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Miami (OH) immediately following. A win here could set up an almost guaranteed 4-0 start and likely 6-0 record heading into a midway-point road game against Georgia Tech. A win there would set up an 8-0 record before hosting Florida State.
Basically, beating one of the SEC's tougher teams on the road with a rising star at head coach would set up for a successful season. This would be a tone-setting win for 2024.
A loss here would have many doubting if Notre Dame is for real.