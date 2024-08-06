3 most important games for Oklahoma State football in 2024
Oklahoma State is coming off of a very successful 2023 season where they won 10 games and made it to the Big 12 championship.
Mike Gundy is entering his 20th season as head coach of the Cowboys and will look to once again lead them to a 6+ win season, a feat he has accomplished every year except his first in Stillwater.
In 2024 the Cowboys return 20 starters including star running back Ollie Gordon who rushed for 1,732 yards last year. He will also get to run behind the same big boys up front as their entire O-Line is returning.
With this much talent coming back and a Big 12 that is wide open after the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, the Cowboys have more than just bowl eligibility on their mind and should have a playoff berth in their sights.
Here are the 3 most important games for Oklahoma State football in 2024 if they want to make that happen:
3. Week 6 vs West Virginia (Oct 5)
Oklahoma State will welcome a WVU team that also far exceeded expectations a season ago and is looking to build off of it in 2024. They return quarterback Garrett Greene who gave the Cowboys problems last year going for 366 yards including 117 on the ground.
Oklahoma State won that game thanks to a strong 4th quarter powered by three TDs from Gordon. I am sure Gordon will be leaned on once again and slowing down Greene will be key if the Cowboys want to beat the Mountaineers and work their way to the top of the Big 12.
2. Week 4 vs Utah (Sep 21)
Another early crucial game on the schedule but thankfully another one in Stillwater. This will be their toughest game on the schedule as Utah is the favorite in the Big 12 and has high hopes of making their first-ever playoff.
This is Utah’s first year in the Big 12 though and will be their first conference road game. Both teams should enter undefeated and could be playing for a playoff spot in September. Utah gets quarterback Cam Rising back who missed all of last season due to injury and will be a massive difference maker.
A win here this early in the year would have the Cowboys feeling nice but there will still be important football left to be played, especially the following week.
Week 5 at Kansas State (Sep 28)
Yes Oklahoma State’s 3 most important games come in three consecutive weeks. This one in the middle is the only one on the road and comes against a highly rated Kansas State team.
The Wildcats will have talented sophomore Avery Johnson at quarterback who I expect to be one of the best in the game this season.
This game being in the middle of the 3 game stretch is what makes it so important. Depending on what happens the previous week against Utah it can serve as a bounce-back or letdown spot for the Cowboys, or even a look ahead to get back home against WVU.
A win against Kansas St. last year is what propelled their season in the right direction and let everyone know the Cowboys were legit.
A win in this year's matchup and taking care of business in the other two in this 3 game stretch would set Oklahoma State up beautifully with an easier schedule for the rest of the season.