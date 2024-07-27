3 most important games for Ole Miss football in 2024
1. Georgia (Nov. 9)
There is no more important game on the schedule for a contender like Ole Miss than one that comes against the best team in the conference.
Sure, Alabama won the SEC last year, but Georgia has been dominating the league for the past three seasons and there's a reason the Bulldogs just don't lose in conference play. Plus, they've won two of the past three national titles. Kirby Smart has this team rolling every year and 2024 will be no different.
Is Ole Miss a true contender? There's a chance we could see the Rebels sitting at 8-1 or 9-0 ahead of this game, ranked somewhere in the top five which means that this will be the biggest game of the week and potentially one of the most important college football matchups of the season. Whoever wins this game will have a massive advantage in the SEC standings and the playoff committee would have to value this as potentially the best win for either team.
Ole Miss will be fine if it's 9-0 before this game and it loses just once to Georgia throughout the season and goes 11-1, but with road games against Florida, South Carolina, and LSU and other games against Oklahoma and Kentucky, it doesn't seem too likely.
Take advantage of home field and beat Georgia and you're essentially a playoff lock, barring some sort of meltdown -- especially with a road game against Florida looming.