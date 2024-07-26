3 most important games for Penn State football in 2024
James Franklin is entering his eleventh season as the head coach in Happy Valley and is still looking for that big win to get the program over the hump. Penn State football returns 15 starters, including quarterback Drew Allar, from a team that finished 10-3 last year.
Allar struggled last season after having high expectations coming into the season but will look to make that great jump in improvement between years one and two that is common for starting quarterbacks. Joining Allar in the backfield is one of the best running back duos in all of college football with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
With an easier schedule and a well-built roster, it is a make (the playoff) or break year for James Franklin if he wants to keep the Penn State fans happy.
Here are the three most important games for Penn State football in 2024.
3. Week 1 at West Virginia (Aug. 31)
The Nittany Lions start the season with a tough non-conference road game in Morgantown. West Virginia will be no joke this year after exceeding all expectations in 2023 and finishing 9-4. They return a lot of production from that team including quarterback Garrett Greene who I think will turn a lot of heads this season.
I expect Morgantown to be buzzing with excitement for week one when they welcome in a highly rated rival, well if you want to call it a rivalry. This matchup is considered a rivalry due to the closeness of the schools but prior to their meeting last season they had not played since 1992 and Penn State has dominated the Mountaineers with an all-time record of 49-9-2.
Penn State took care of business last season, beating WVU by 23 points. Another win like that in this year’s season opener will be critical to start the season on the right track.