3 most important games for Penn State football in 2024
2. Week 9 at Wisconsin (Oct. 26)
I told you their schedule was easier. Wisconsin being the second most important game for a Penn State season seems odd but that is what happens when the lopsided Big Ten divisions are eliminated. The only other game that could be argued for this spot is at USC, but I expect Penn State to handily win that one.
Anyway, Wisconsin should be much improved in Luke Fickell’s second season and be coming into this game with a good record. This is also another tough road game that could very well be a nighttime kickoff and Camp Randall Stadium will be jumping.
The biggest factor in this game making the list is that it is a dangerous look ahead spot for the Nittany Lions with the most important game of the season the following week.