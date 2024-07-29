3 most important games for Tennessee football in 2024
2. at Georgia (Nov. 16)
Why isn't this No. 1 on the list as the toughest game that Tennessee will have this season? Well, because no one really wins at Georgia these days so it's not expected.
I do think that it could happen and Tennessee is one of the small handful of teams that could pull off this upset, but I just don't see it happening with a first-year starting quarterback.
So why is this game so important if I don't even see the Volunteers pulling off the upset? Well, if Tennessee can somehow start the season 8-1 or 9-0 (massive "if"), a close loss to Georgia could very well keep the Volunteers in the playoff race. If the playoff committee sees that Tennessee can hang with Georgia on the road, there's a chance that they could put it in the playoff field with two losses and no appearance in the SEC title game.
I don't see this happening, but there's always a possibility of a close loss actually helping the Volunteers' playoff hopes.