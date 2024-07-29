3 most important games for Tennessee football in 2024
1. Alabama (Oct. 19)
This one feels like an obvious No. 1 on the schedule for Tennessee.
Obviously Alabama is a huge rival of the Volunteers so Tennessee wants to win this game simply because beating the Tide is No. 1 on its list every year. But also because a win could potentially put Tennessee in a position to make a run at the SEC title game.
The last time these two teams met in Knoxville, Tennessee came away with a huge win, shocking Nick Saban and Alabama on its way to a wildly successful 2022 season.
Saban is gone now which makes this game slightly less star-studded, but it's still important even with Kalen DeBoer leading the Crimson Tide. Just because the greatest college football coach of all time is gone doesn't mean that Alabama is going to just fade away or Tennessee is going to hate the Tide any less.
This game will have a major bearing on the SEC title race and the winner could very well be playing in the conference championship game in December.