3 most important games for Texas A&M football in 2024
1. Notre Dame (Aug. 31)
It was really tough to decide which one should be No. 1, Texas or Notre Dame. In the end, I chose the Irish because they open the season as a national title contender and if Texas A&M can pull off the upset at home, they can prove to the rest of the country that they're not Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.
Plus, what better way to start off the Mike Elko era?
I mentioned that Texas could be his first signature win as head coach but why not pull off a book-end of signature victories against Notre Dame and Texas to cap off a "successful" first season?
If Elko can upset his former team in the opener and start the season 6-1 or 5-2 heading into LSU week, there's a good chance we'll be talking about him as a coach of the year candidate. And recruiting will continue to soar under him.
There are plenty of things that can get you in the good graces of Texas A&M fans but beating teams like Notre Dame in non-conference play would be up there near the top.
Elko could make an early statement and set the tone for not just 2024 but his entire tenure.