3 most important games for Utah football in 2024
Utah football is entering a new era. No, Kyle Whittingham isn't moving on, but the Utes are joining the Big 12 after spending the past decade-plus.
The Utes were in the Pac-12 from 2011-2023 and now that the conference is disbanding, they were forced to find a new home and the Big 12 was the most logical option. Now, the Utes are joining a league that's losing its two biggest brands in Texas and Oklahoma and they have a chance to win the conference in their first year.
But there will be a few major roadblocks standing in their way.
Here are the three most important games for Utah in 2024.
3. at Colorado (Nov. 16)
You might be surprised to see Colorado on a list of important games since the Buffaloes were just 4-8 a year ago, but they have one of the best quarterbacks and all-around players in the nation and they're not going to be easy to beat in Boulder this season. The Buffaloes will be better in 2024.
If Utah is planning on winning a Big 12 title this season, it'll need to probably go 4-0 in the month of November and this is the toughest game in the final month.
2. Arizona (Sept. 28)
Yes, another former Pac-12 opponent appears here at No. 2 and that's because Arizona is going to be a legit Big 12 contender this season. Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillian lead one of the more explosive offenses in the Power Four and that will continue in 2024.
The opening month provides some challenges but if Utah can take care of Arizona, it should head into a three-game October with all the momentum and some confidence. This game is critical.
1. at Oklahoma State (Sept. 21)
Obviously the No. 1 most important game on the schedule is one against potentially the biggest challenger for the Big 12 title in 2024. Oklahoma State is going to be in the conference title race until the end of the season and getting this early leg up on the Cowboys with a huge road win would be more than massive -- it could be season-making.
Beating Oklahoma State in Stillwater would put Utah atop the conference standings and the remaining schedule is incredibly manageable.