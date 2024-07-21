3 most important games for Washington football in 2024
1. at Oregon (Nov. 30)
Let's just say for a second that Washington exceeded expectations in 2024 and was in the position to contend for a Big Ten title. Best-case scenario, the Huskies have 1-2 conference losses heading into the final week of the regular season.
And, of course, who do they face? Oregon.
The Huskies' top rival will be waiting in that final game of the regular season and the Ducks could be the difference between Washington's second straight trip to a playoff and/or Big Ten title game appearance or a "meaningless" bowl game. This game will be massive.
Unfortunately for Washington, this year's Oregon game is on the road. They upset the Ducks last year in Eugene in one of the best games of the season but Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. aren't walking through that tunnel.
This is the game that could decide the fate of the 2024 season. But it'd be massive even if Washington isn't contending for a Big Ten title.