3 most important games for Wisconsin football in 2024
Wisconsin football is hoping for improvement in year two of Luke Fickell and after a 7-6 opening season, the only way to really go is up for the Badgers.
Fickell was hired before the 2023 season as one of the top coaches on the market from Cincinnati, even leading the Bearcats to a College Football Playoff berth in 2021. That's just unheard of and he was the first coach to lead a Group of Five team to the playoff -- that will change in this new expanded 12-team playoff field.
So it's fair to say that expectations for Fickell in Madison are major.
Which three games are standing between Fickell and a successful second season? These are the Badgers' three most important 2024 games.
3. at USC (Sept. 28)
Why do I have the USC game on this list and not Alabama? Well, if this was about the toughest games, Alabama would have easily made it over the Trojans, but it's about the order of importance and I have a tough time believing that a matchup with the Crimson Tide in mid-September that will likely end in a loss is more important than the first Big Ten battle with USC on the road.
This is going to be a tough matchup for the Badgers but the Trojans aren't going to be the same team that they were with Caleb Williams at quarterback. Still, Wisconsin needs to make a statement here.
2. Penn State (Oct. 26)
Hosting Penn State in late-October will make for an interesting game with Tyler Van Dyke facing Drew Allar. That's going to be one of the most fun quarterback battles and the two defenses will be atop the Big Ten as well. This may not be a close matchup on paper, but that's why you play the games. Penn State will be coming to Madison and this might be one of those upset specials.
Fickell could add a statement win to his resume here and if he starts Big Ten play 3-1 or 4-0, this game could be the difference between staying in the conference title race or being out by November.
1. Oregon (Nov. 16)
While I don't see Wisconsin winning this game against the Big Ten's best newcomer, it could be interesting with home-field advantage late in the season.
Oregon is the biggest challenger to Big Ten favorite Ohio State this season but the Badgers could both ruin the Ducks' title hopes and also put themselves atop the conference standings with a win here, barring how they fared in the other two games on this list.
A win over Oregon would go a long way for Wisconsin in 2024 both in a the title chase and in recruiting.