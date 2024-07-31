3 most improved position groups for Arizona State football in 2024
2. Offensive line
After allowing 30 sacks in 12 games and ranking 109th in yards per game on offense in 2023, the Sun Devils have seen a major turnover in their offensive line entering the 2024 season.
With seven new faces, they have added experience with three transfers from the portal and were able to lure four freshmen to the desert as they looked to beef up in the trenches.
After adding former four-star offensive tackle Bram Walden and one of the top junior college transfers in offensive tackle Maxwell Iheanachor in 2023, they will get the opportunity to showcase their talent in new offensive coordinator Marcos Arroyo's system.
Look for the Sun Devils offense to put up much-improved numbers in 2024.