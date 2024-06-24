3 most overrated ACC football coaches ahead of the 2024 season
The 2024 season is right around the corner. We are approaching the month of July which means the countdown to the start of the season may as well commence already. And that means ACC football fans can start speculating who will win the conference title.
The conference feels fairly wide open even though Florida State proved to be the class of the ACC last year, going 13-0 in the regular season and the title game before losing the Georgia by roughly one million points. They're back and loaded up, but they have some work to do at the quarterback position with DJ Uiagalelei replacing Jordan Travis.
Other contenders like Clemson, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, and NC State will be pushing for that crown as the Seminoles will have a tough time trying to repeat.
There will be some new teams in the conference like Stanford, SMU, and Cal who all look to be fighting uphill battles this season. Stanford and Cal haven't exactly flourished in recent years and SMU is joining a Power Five conference after spending years in the Group of Five.
With all of this change, some things remain the same: the respect given to some of the conference's most well-known coaches. Which coaches get way too much love, though?