3 most overrated ACC football coaches ahead of the 2024 season
1. Mario Cristobal, Miami
This one was an easy choice for me. While it was tough to call Dabo Swinney "overrated" because he's a two-time national champion and eight-time ACC champion, using that same term on Mario Cristobal is fairly easy. The dude just can't seem to figure it out.
Cristobal was one of the hotter names in the country back in 2019, leading Oregon to a 12-2 record and a Rose Bowl win. The Ducks looked to be heading back toward the top of college football for the first time since Chip Kelly was running the show. And then COVID led to a 4-3 regular season in 2020 and then a 10-2 follow-up campaign in 2021 before he darted for the Miami job ahead of the Alamo Bowl.
Miami paid big money to lure him away from Oregon and back to his alma mater and two seasons in, it almost feels like a waste. He's just 12-13 overall and the Hurricanes are 6-10 in conference play.
And yet his team is hyped up as a projected Top 25 team to begin the 2024 season and everyone is back on the hype train. He is getting the benefit of the doubt even though I'm not so sure he can run the program and turn it back into a perennial contender.
Right now, Cristobal is on fraud watch.