3 most overrated Big 12 football coaches ahead of the 2024 season
Big 12 football is going to look vastly different in 2024. Not only did the conference lose top dogs like Texas and Oklahoma, but it added some interesting new programs like Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado. This conference just got a major shakeup.
And with that shakeup comes new head coaches into the league and old familiar faces who are maybe getting more love than they ever have now that they're the big men on campus.
Which coaches are getting too much love heading into the 2024 season?
These are my three most overrated Big 12 football coaches.
3. Sonny Dykes, TCU
While I don't think anyone is hailing Sonny Dykes as the best coach in the conference, he is still getting a ton of love stemming from that College Football Playoff season in 2022.
Was it just a mirage though?
That's kind of where I'm at with TCU's 2022 run as they fell back to earth in 2023 under Dykes, missing a bowl game completely and going 5-7. It's very hard to go from 13 wins to five wins in one year and a national title game appearance to a bowl-less season. But yet people act like Dykes is a top-notch Big 12 coach.
Do I think Dykes is a bad coach? Not at all. I think he has a great offensive mind, but there's a reason his only success as a head coach came while he was in the Group of Five -- outside of 2022. He went 19-30 in four years at Cal and went 5-7 this past season after taking TCU to the title game in his first year with the program. Maybe he was better off in the Group of Five?