3 most overrated Big 12 football coaches ahead of the 2024 season
2. Deion Sanders, Colorado
You probably thought I was going to put Deion Sanders at No. 1 on this list, didn't you? The second-year Colorado head coach is entering his first season in the Big 12 and I can already tell you that he's been far overrated for the past year and a half now.
No, he's not a bad coach. And yes, he might end up being one of the best coaches in college football at some point. But he has yet to prove anything.
Sanders led Jackson State to a 27-6 overall record and 19-2 mark in conference play during his time there, earning him Power Five consideration. He accepted the Colorado job ahead of the 2023 season and started off 3-0 with the Buffaloes, including a huge road win over reigning national runner-up TCU and a home win over Nebraska. But then his team went 1-8 the remainder of the way.
And yet he still garnered national headlines and everyone talked about how great of a coach and recruiter he was. Sure, he's a solid coach (yet to be seen at the FBS level) and recruiter, but there's something to be said about his insane roster turnover from last season to this year -- included last year's portal additions moving on.
All I'm saying is we need to let Sanders prove he can make a bowl game before we boast him as one of the top coaches in the Big 12 and a budding superstar in the coaching ranks.