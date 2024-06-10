3 most overrated Big Ten football coaches ahead of 2024
We're only a couple of months away from the 2024 season and fans are already counting down the days to kickoff. Big Ten football fans are going to have a lot of storylines to pay attention to this year as four new teams are joining the conference and it's home to the reigning national champion.
With four new teams joining the league, that means four new coaches with four new styles will be implemented in an 18-team conference.
Are any of these coaches vastly overrated? I think one might be, but the rest are fairly new and could get their respective programs back on top.
Who are the Big Ten's most overrated head coaches ahead of 2024, though?
3. PJ Fleck, Minnesota
PJ Fleck always seems to be mentioned among the coaching candidates who could make the jump to a bigger Power Four job every offseason, but I think he may just have a brilliant agent who likes to conjure up these rumors for bigger contracts at Minnesota.
Either way, I think he still has a lot to prove.
Fleck came to Minnesota after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 season in 2016 with a berth in the Cotton Bowl. He was expected to turn the Gophers into immediate winners and it only took him three seasons to get them to 11 wins. However, since that season in 2019, Fleck has gone just 27-19 and yet he still gets mentioned among the top coaches in the conference?
Is Fleck a solid coach? Yes, but finishing with a losing record in year seven isn't exactly what Minnesota fans envisioned when he was hired. He has a lot to prove in 2024 to show that 2023 was just an outlier. But he seems like a "nine wins max" kind of coach now.