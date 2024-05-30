3 newcomers who'll have the biggest impact on Arkansas football in 2024
Sam Pittman is entering the most important season of his coaching career. He was almost fired as Arkansas football coach last season but was able to stay on for at least one more year.
He knows his job is on the line so he made sure to added enough talent via the transfer portal to make a difference and get the Razorbacks back to a bowl game.
Here are the newcomers who will have the biggest impacts.
1. Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB
Ja'Quinden Jackson is replacing Rocket Sanders after he hit the transfer portal and he should be able to not only start but be one of the best running backs in the SEC.
Jackson was a star for Utah, rushing for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry two seasons ago and 5.0 last year, but I'm expecting somewhere in between that this year with over 1,000 rushing yards and 10-plus touchdowns.
2. Taylen Green, QB
While I wasn't super high on Taylen Green being picked up by Arkansas to replace KJ Jefferson, I do think he's going to take some strides as a starting quarterback on a better team in a better conference.
Green was solid for Boise State over the past two years, passing for 3,794 yards and 25 touchdowns with 15 interceptions and he completed just under 60 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 1,024 yards and 19 touchdowns and he's going to bring that dual-threat ability to Fayetteville and be a surprising star for the Razorbacks.
3. Xavian Sorey, LB
Xavian Sorey is kind of a wild card here and he doesn't have a ton of career production after spending the past three years at Georgia, but Arkansas needed a ton of defensive help and he figures to start in the middle of the defense.
The former blue-chip recruit has elite potential and I'd be shocked if he did put up over 100 tackles this season and become a serious NFL draft prospect.