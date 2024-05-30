3 newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts on Alabama football in 2024
Alabama football is entering a new era for the first time in over a decade after Nick Saban retired following the playoff loss to Michigan this past season. Kalen DeBoer has taken over and he's had to work on reloading the roster.
The Crimson Tide have lost some key players this offseason, but Jalen Milroe returns and DeBoer has hit the portal to add high-impact talent that can start right away.
Which Tide newcomers will have the biggest impacts this season?
1. Keon Sabb, S
Michigan fans are still upset about Keon Sabb leaving the Wolverines this offseason despite being a projected starting safety in 2024. That's the new era of NIL and the transfer portal, Alabama probably had a better offer on the table and DeBoer and Co. benefitted big time.
Sabb will start at safety this season after putting up 28 tackles, five pass breakups, two picks, and a touchdown in 2023 with the national champion Wolverines. He's going to be a star in Tuscaloosa.
2. Germie Bernard, WR
Germie Bernard is attending his third school in three years after transferring from Michigan State to Washington following his freshman year and now he's following DeBoer to Alabama.
Bernard was one of the top receivers in the portal and he's projected to be a starter for the Tide this season. He has gotten better each year and he's coming off a season in which he caught 34 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he'll be a priority target (he was behind three elite receivers at Washington last year), he's going to break out.
3. Domani Jackson, CB
Domani Jasckson was one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the 2022 class and he ended up picking USC and waiting his turn to play meaningful snaps until 2023. He had a solid 2023 season with the Trojans, recording 33 tackles and three pass breakups in 11 games.
There's a reason Nick Saban wanted him and recruited him before he retired. He's that good.
Jackson will start at cornerback for the Crimson Tide this season and he might end up being one of the best defensive backs in the SEC.