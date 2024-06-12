3 newcomers who will have the biggest impact on Kentucky football in 2024
By John Strong
After the early parts of the offseason that Kentucky football fans had -- Like "Marks Stoops going to Texas A&M" -- the Wildcats need to have a good season in 2024.
Here are three newcomers that will make a quick impact on Kentucky during the 2024 season.
1. Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB
During his three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, Dumas-Johnson had 126 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections. Before the 2023 season started, Dumas-Johnson was selected for multiple preseason award watchlists like the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Butkus Award, and the Lombardi Award. The season was cut short by injury.
Kentucky will have a great linebacker room in 2024, as they normally do. The Wildcats lose Trevin Wallace to the NFL and add Jamon Dumas-Johnson to the mix. The Cats return their leading tackler in D'Eryk Jackson and return a fan favorite in J.J. Weaver.
2. Brock Vandagriff, QB
During his three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, he only had 165 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He has been a backup to Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck over that time span. He is going to Kentucky for the chance to prove himself.
Kentucky was in the market for another transfer quarterback as they lost Devin Leary to the NFL. The Wildcats got a good one in Vandagriff. He will have a chip on his shoulder, especially after playing limited snaps in his three seasons with the Bulldogs.
3. Chip Trayanum, RB
During his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Chip Trayanum had 85 carries for 373 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season. He was sharing snaps with TreVeyon Henderson, who had 156 carries for 926 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Before he transferred to Ohio State, he was with the Arizona State Sun Devils. During his two seasons with Arizona State, he had 127 carries for 692 rushing yards and ten rushing touchdowns.
Kentucky was also in the market for a transfer running back, since they lost a great one in Ray Davis to the NFL. Trayanum will fit well into the Kentucky offense.