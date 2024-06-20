3 newcomers who will have the biggest impact on Oklahoma football in 2024
By John Strong
Oklahoma football had a 10-3 record in the Sooners' final season in the Big 12. Brent Venables and the Sooners now have a big task as they join the SEC. The Sooners will hope for a successful first season in the toughest conference in college football.
Oklahoma has had an interesting transfer portal class. Here are three of the 16 newcomers who I think will have a massive impact instantly.
1. Damonic Williams, DL (TCU)
During his two seasons with the Horned Frogs, Williams had 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Oklahoma only had 24 sacks last season in the Big 12. That only ranked 10th out of 14th. The Sooners were destined to make moves on the defensive line. Williams will prove to be helpful to the Sooners next season. Along with Caiden Woullard, I will speak on him more right now.
2. Caiden Woullard, EDGE (Miami (OH))
During his three seasons with the Miami (OH) Redhawks, Caiden Woullard had 75 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. The most eye-popping season, of course, was last season, where he had 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was also named a first-team all-MAC defensive end in 2023.
This adds on to the same point under the Williams category. Oklahoma was not the best at getting pressure, but they return players like Ethan Downs and Rondell Bothroyd, who will likely be the starters, but it is going to be a great room, which should put more pressure on the quarterback during the 2024 season.
3. Deion Burks, WR (Purdue)
During his three seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, Deion Burks had 63 receptions for 804 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.
During the 2023 season, he had 47 receptions for 629 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Burks played limited snaps in his first two seasons on offense and special teams. And 2023 was his first real season, and it did not disappoint.
Oklahoma looked for an experienced wide receiver out of the portal after their leading receiver, Drake Stoops, went to the NFL. Burks was the guy they found and will be happy with. They return Nic Anderson and Jalil Farooq. I will be curious how this trio of receivers looks under Jackson Arnold.
On paper, they should be one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country.