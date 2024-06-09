3 newcomers who will have the biggest impacts on LSU football in 2024
The 2023 season was considered a slight disappointment for LSU football because, well, the Tigers had the Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback and still couldn't make the playoff.
Jayden Daniels is now gone which means that getting to the playoff in 2024 won't be easy.
Brian Kelly has dipped into the transfer portal for some top talent and there are a handful of guys who will have major impacts. These three newcomers will have the biggest impacts.
1. CJ Daniels, WR (Liberty)
CJ Daniels is one of those newcomers who I think will come in and become an instant star not just because he has the potential to do so, but because it's necessary if LSU wants to contend. Daniels has to become a star for the Tigers, especially with Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. gone.
The former Liberty receiver had just 51 catches for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns in the three years before 2023 but then he broke out with 55 receptions for 1,067 yards and 10 scores.
LSU needs Daniels to be a stud immediately.
2. Jardin Gilbert, S (Texas A&M)
Jardin Gilbert played in just two games in 2023, but he was still listed as one of the best defensive backs in the transfer portal because of his 2022 breakout campaign.
In fact, in 2022, he finished with 61 tackles, a tackle for loss, two interceptions, and four pass breakups in 11 games. He was expecting to become a star in 2023 before his season was cut short and with Jimbo Fisher leaving, he decided to hit the transfer portal. He's going to be a starting safety for LSU this season and potential play himself into an early-round draft pick.
3. Zavion Thomas, WR (Mississippi State)
Expectations were extremely high for Zavion Thomas when he committed to Mississippi State a couple of years ago. He was going to flourish in Starkville, but after a quiet freshman season and a breakout sophomore campaign, he decided to hit the portal and went to SEC foe LSU.
The Tigers are going to benefit from this move because Thomas has true star potential and coupled with Daniels, he could form a deadly duo like Nabers and Thomas Jr. last year.
I'm expecting big things from the 5-11, 190-pound wideout from Mississippi State in 2024.