3 Ohio State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
2. Quinshon Judkins, RB
This was one of the more surprising transfers as Quinshon Judkins left Ole Miss where he had great success in Lane Kiffin's offense. Even more surprising was his decision to join the Buckeyes who already have a high level RB1 in Treyveon Henderson.
Despite that, Judkins is a great running back who led the SEC in rushing as a freshman. He has big-play ability whenever the ball is in his hands and just runs angry. I expect Ryan Day to utilize him in many different ways, especially in the passing game.
The two-headed monster at running back with Judkins and Henderson is comparable to what Michigan had with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Although the ball will be spread all over the place with the many shiny toys Ryan Day has in his offense, I expect Judkins to have a big year for the Buckeyes.