3 Ohio State football newcomers who will have the biggest impacts in 2024
3. Will Howard, QB
Will Howard could be what makes or breaks this season for Ohio State.
The quarterback play last season from Kyle McCord did not live up to Buckeye fans expectations and was what many believed kept them from being great. I definitely expected a bigger name to arrive in Columbus via the transfer portal at the quarterback position, but Howard is more than capable. He comes from Kansas State with tons of experience starting in 27 games and solid dual-threat ability.
This will also be by far the most talent he has been surrounded by in his football career.
While the impact could be good or bad, there is no doubt that Will Howard will have a massive influence on if the Buckeyes get back to where they want to be.