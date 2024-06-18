3 Penn State football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
Penn State football is fresh off yet another solid season under James Franklin, but fans are hoping for more than just "solid" -- title-winning years would be nice.
The Nittany Lions haven't won the Big Ten in nearly a decade and some are growing impatient with the veteran head coach who took over for Bill O'Brien when he left for the NFL. He wins 10-plus games regularly, but seemingly always falls short against Michigan and Ohio State.
These three newcomers could help him overcome those roadblocks in 2024.
1. Julian Fleming, WR (Ohio State)
Julian Fleming is one of those additions that should not only start but he could be the best skill position player on the offensive side of the ball this season.
The former five-star receiver from Ohio State never quite lived up to his elite billing out of high school as he finished his four-year career with the Buckeyes with just 963 yards and seven touchdowns on 79 receptions. He has all the talent in the world, just needed a change of scenery. I wouldn't be shocked if he surpassed those career numbers in 2024 alone.
2. AJ Harris, CB (Georgia)
This one was a no-brainer. AJ Harris is one of the best defensive backs from the transfer portal and Franklin hit a home run by bringing him to State College.
Harris was a top-rated player out of high school and had a minor impact in seven games as a freshman for Georgia, totaling eight tackles. He is expected to be the starting cornerback opposite Cam Miller this season and if that's the case, I expect him to not only have an All-Big Ten season but he could legitimately be an All-American for the Nittany Lions.
3. Nolan Rucci, OT (Wisconsin)
Nolan Rucci was one of just six transfers to pick Penn State this offseason and there's a good chance that the 6-foot-8, 305-pound behemoth will have a major impact at tackle for the Nittany Lions. He's actually projected to start at right tackle after coming over from Wisconsin as a former five-star recruit.
Rucci has the size and the experience necessary to excel on the Nittany Lions' offensive line and he's going to be a huge factor in the run and pass games this year.