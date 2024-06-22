3 Pitt football newcomers who'll have the biggest impacts in 2024
3. Keye Thompson, LB (Ohio)
Quite frankly, Keye Thompson may end up being one of the top newcomers in the entire ACC next season and could be the spark plug that rejuvenates this Panther defense.
A 2023 first-team All-MAC performer, Thompson was the Bobcat defense’s ironman last season, accumulating 94 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in his standout campaign. His 2022 season was just as productive as the Barberton, Ohio, native compiled 96 tackles and 6.5 for loss.
Pitt brings back five linebackers that had at least 10-plus tackles in 2023 to add some depth, but Thompson will be called upon to be the anchor of the unit. As long as he can stay healthy, don’t be surprised if some NFL draft buzz surrounds the Ohio transfer following 2024. He’s that consistent on the playing field.