3 potential landing spots for Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez
1. Michigan State Spartans
Is Damien Martinez a need in East Lansing? Not necessarily. While the Spartans' run game a year ago was a disaster, it was due to the poor production from the offensive line. There were just no holes for the backs to run through and it led to one of the worst rushing attacks in the Big Ten despite there being plenty of talent in the backfield.
Nate Carter might be one of the breakout stars in the conference this year and he'll be backed up by former Wisconsin blue-chip running back Jalen Berger. There are also guys like Jaren Mangham and Davion Primm who could have roles in the run game.
But reuiniting with Jonathan Smith would make sense. Maybe the two have a good relationship that got lost in the whole coaching change? I'm sure Smith would love to have the running back who became a star and All-American candidate join him in East Lansing alongside Jack Velling (star tight end) and Aidan Chiles (star quarterback).
Imagining an offense with Martinez and Carter leading the run game and Chiles throwing darts to a talented receiving corps and tight end group with an improved offensive line is just scary. That group would be a problem for the rest of the Big Ten.
But maybe there's some ill-will between Martinez and Smith because of the departure? Or maybe Martinez now realizes it was a necessary move.
Either way, he'd look good in green and white and I doubt Smith would tell him no.