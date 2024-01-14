3 QB options for Michigan football after J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL draft
Michigan football starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy declared for the NFL draft on Sunday and while the Wolverines were expected to face heavy departures, McCarthy had one year of eligibility left.
However, after a 27-1 record as a starting quarterback and leading Michigan football to a 15-0 record, the former five-star quarterback is likely going to wind up as a first-round pick. He's certainly more polished than Jayden Daniels in my opinion.
At any rate, for Michigan football, it could mean the 2024 season will start without Jim Harbaugh and McCarthy. We don't know yet what Harbaugh will do, but whether the head coach is Harbaugh or Sherrone Moore, the likely replacement, it likely won't impact the next move that much.
The Wolverines need a new starting quarterback and here are three options as of right now.
Taulia Tagovaiola
Tagovaiola is expected to be granted a sixth year of eligibility. That's why he entered the transfer portal instead of declaring for the NFL draft. In terms of talent, this could be the best option on the quarterback market after Cameron Ward chose to go to Miami.
Maybe Michigan football tries to convince Michael Pratt to pull his name from the NFL draft for another year of college like Miami was able to do with Ward. But if not, Tagovaiola is worth taking a look at.
Tagovaiola has 69 touchdown passes over the past three seasons. However, I do have a hard time seeing him transfer within the conference. That's one obstacle. The bigger one is that Michigan isn't known for NIL and securing Tagovaiola, assuming he's able to play, will take a hefty NIL deal.
Maybe, seeing that Ohio State is loading up, Michigan will finally get its NIL act together and make a run at Tagovaiola, although it feels like more of a longshot.