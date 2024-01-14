3 QB options for Michigan football after J.J. McCarthy declares for NFL draft
The in-house option
During Rose Bowl prep, we heard about Alex Orji and him doing is best impersonation of Jalen Milroe. Maybe, Orji could be the starting quarterback. The Wolverines would have to play a different way, but that's going to be the case no matter the starter. There isn't another J.J. McCarthy out there.
The closest thing for Michigan football is going to be top-100 freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis. He was rated as a five-star quarterback when he committed and is still a top-10 QB in this class according to the recruiting services.
Those services have been wrong before and Michigan has been right. That could be the case with Davis too. He enrolled early, is very college-ready and has already taken part in bowl practices. Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle, and Jayden Denegal are other veterans that could be in the mix.
However, the best option could be someone like de Laura or maybe a quarterback who enters the portal in the spring window. By then, Michigan will have a better idea of where it stands, but in terms of current available quarterbacks, these are some of the best options.