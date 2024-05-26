3 reasons Michigan football could disappoint in 2024
Fresh off a national title season, Michigan football is going to look a lot different in 2024.
The Wolverines lost JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, Mike Sainristil, and about a dozen more key players that helped lead the team to its first national title in over two decades. Oh, and they lost head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sherrone Moore is taking over as the full-time coach and he's no stranger to performing on the big stage. He replaced Harbaugh to end the 2023 regular season when his boss was suspended for a second time and he led Michigan to wins over teams like Penn State and Ohio State to capture the Big Ten East crown.
And while I think Michigan will be just fine, these three reasons are why the Wolverines could end up struggling and falling short of expectations in 2024.
3. The schedule
Let's just be honest here: Michigan has a tough schedule for 2024.
The Wolverines open the season with Fresno State, which is a win, before facing Texas, USC, and going to Washington in three of the following five games. Those three teams will be more than difficult matchups and I would not be shocked to see two losses there. Following an Oct. 12 bye, Michigan will go to Illinois, face a revamped Michigan State team, host a top-five Oregon team, and then go to Indiana before on last bye.
A win over Northwestern will lead right into a huge showdown in the final game in Columbus against an Ohio State team that will be fighting for a playoff spot.
While 3-4 losses isn't the worst-case scenario, it feels like a likely scenario for Michigan, and for those who are expecting another Big Ten title and top-five finish, that would fall way short.