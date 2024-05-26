3 reasons Michigan football could disappoint in 2024
1. The quarterback battle is nowhere near decided
The old adage states, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none."
Well, Michigan has five quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season. I'm not sure how that changes the adage, but it certainly can't be a good thing.
The biggest concern heading into the season has to be the quarterback position and the massive void that JJ McCarthy left when he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings back in April. He was more than ready to go, but that leaves Michigan in a tough spot when it comes to finding a replacement.
Alex Orji was the assumed starter when McCarthy declared for the draft, but he didn't ease anyone's worries during the spring game. Davis Warren and Jack Tuttle are also in the middle of this battle as well as Jayden Denegal and incoming freshman Jadyn Davis. There's some talent in this room for sure, but none are standing out so far.
The quarterback questions are a major concern and if Michigan falls short of expectations this season, this will be why.