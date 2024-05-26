3 reasons Notre Dame football could disappoint in 2024
2. Sneaky-tough games on schedule
Would I classify Notre Dame's 2024 schedule as "tough"? Probably not. I think there's a legitimate chance that the Irish could run the table if they live up to the hype. But let's say they're good but have a few slip-ups -- there are games that could pull the rug out from underneath their playoff hopes.
We all know that going to College Station in the opener to face a revamped Texas A&M team won't be easy. That could very well kick the season off with a loss. That's not a "sneaky" tough game because it's very well known as a difficult matchup. Two games later, Notre Dame goes to West Lafayette to face a team that has earned the nickname "Spoilermakers" over the years because it has upset multiple ranked title contenders.
As if that game wasn't sneaky enough, Notre Dame will host a recharged Louisville team on Sept. 28. Jeff Brohm has the program trending in the right direction and the Cardinals could very well be ranked for this matchup. On Oct. 19, another sneaky-tough matchup arises in the form of a road game against Georgia Tech.
From there, the schedule closes with neutral site games against Army and Navy, a likely cakewalk matchup with Virginia, a home showdown with Florida State, and another sneaky game at USC.
This schedule is both manageable and sneaky. That could cause a loss or two that no one was expecting.