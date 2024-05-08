Saturday Blitz
3 SEC football coaches with the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season

By Connor Muldowney

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier walks during the first half at the Orange and Blue spring / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA
2. Billy Napier, Florida

Missing a bowl at Florida is one of those fireable offenses that just doesn't slide like it can at places like Vanderbilt. The Gators have a prideful program and Billy Napier was expected to take over for Dan Mullen and immediately turn it into a national powerhouse again.

That just hasn't happened.

In fact, since Mullen led Florida to the SEC title game in 2020, the Gators haven't sniffed a division title since. Napier is just 11-14 in his first two years with the program, going 3-5 in SEC play in each season and only making one bowl game -- the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl in which he lost.

When he was dominating over at Louisiana, there was a ton of hope that Napier would be the answer to the Gators' prayers. He has been anything but so far.

And to make matters worse, the Gators have a tough schedule in 2024 and if Napier can't win 8-9 games this coming season, there may be no reason for the athletic department to continue holding out hope that he's going to turn it around.

Napier may be a solid recruiter, but if he can't win at the highest level, he's not going to be coaching in the SEC much longer.

