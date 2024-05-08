3 SEC football coaches with the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
2. Billy Napier, Florida
Missing a bowl at Florida is one of those fireable offenses that just doesn't slide like it can at places like Vanderbilt. The Gators have a prideful program and Billy Napier was expected to take over for Dan Mullen and immediately turn it into a national powerhouse again.
That just hasn't happened.
In fact, since Mullen led Florida to the SEC title game in 2020, the Gators haven't sniffed a division title since. Napier is just 11-14 in his first two years with the program, going 3-5 in SEC play in each season and only making one bowl game -- the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl in which he lost.
When he was dominating over at Louisiana, there was a ton of hope that Napier would be the answer to the Gators' prayers. He has been anything but so far.
And to make matters worse, the Gators have a tough schedule in 2024 and if Napier can't win 8-9 games this coming season, there may be no reason for the athletic department to continue holding out hope that he's going to turn it around.
Napier may be a solid recruiter, but if he can't win at the highest level, he's not going to be coaching in the SEC much longer.