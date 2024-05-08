3 SEC football coaches with the hottest seats ahead of 2024 season
1. Sam Pittman, Arkansas
I thought Sam Pittman was going to be let go following the 2023 season and so did the rest of college football when a report surfaced that he was likely to be fired.
However, the athletic department decided to give him another chance and by doing so, they probably saved up enough money to poach John Calipari from Kentucky to coach the basketball program.
Jokes aside, Pittman was one of the fastest-rising coaches in the country in 2021 and 2022, going 16-10 during those two seasons, reviving what looked to be a dead program after Chad Morris. Sure, he went 3-7 in 2020, but Pittman's team at least showed more fight than it did in the entire Morris era. He won three SEC games that year and probably should have won a couple more.
But after going 9-4 in 2021, the Razorbacks took a slight step back in 2022 with a 7-6 record. And in 2023, they were a complete disaster, going 4-8 and just 1-7 in SEC play. And that was with Rocket Sanders and KJ Jefferson back.
Both of those guys have since moved on so it's all on Pittman to turn things around and if he can't get back to a bowl game this year, his time at Arkansas may just be over.