3 SEC football teams that will disappoint in 2024
2. LSU Tigers
Some fans are skeptical about LSU heading into the season and that's honestly more than fair. The Tigers lost Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels to the NFL along with their top two receivers from a season ago, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.
The offense is going to take a massive step back and that's even if Garrett Nussmeier is better than people think. He'll be a solid starter, but he's no Daniels.
Plus, Brian Kelly has had a tough offseason, missing out on some top transfer targets and leaving a lot of position groups bare heading into the season. There's hope on the defensive side of the ball after Kelly poached Blake Baker from Missouri as the defensive coordinator, but there are way too many positional question marks to really feel good about this unit.
Many experts see LSU as a top 10-15 team in the country and that seems fair given how Kelly recruits and coaches, but the portal wasn't kind to him and the 2024 schedule isn't exactly a cakewalk.
USC, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, and Oklahoma will all be there to pester the new-look Tigers and I see at least four losses there.