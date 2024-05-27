3 SEC football teams that will exceed expectations in 2024
1. Tennessee Volunteers
I know it seems wild to see a team like Tennessee on this list because the Volunteers could very well be a top-15-20 team in the nation when the season starts, but I've seen them listed as low as No. 7 on post-spring power rankings for the SEC.
To me, that's crazy.
Tennessee is breaking in a brand new quarterback with Joe Milton moving on and two years removed from Hendon Hooker's magical season, but Nico Iamaleava is likely the most gifted passer that Josh Heupel has had since he's taken over in Knoxville. He was a five-star prospect out of high school and showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman last season. He's going to be one of the top first-year starters in college football this year -- mark my words.
And while Tennessee has just the 13th-best transfer class in the SEC, the Volunteers are only bringing in eight new faces and they were all quality adds. Heupel was picky.
Mix an improved quarterback situation with a talented incoming transfer class and a manageable schedule with 1-2 "likely" losses and you have a team that could actually make a surprise playoff push.