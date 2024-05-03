3 strongest position groups for Oklahoma State football after spring 2024
When talking about consistency at the head coach position in college football, Oklahoma State football’s Mike Gundy immediately jumps into the conversation.
The 56-year-old vet is 166-79 in his tenure and is fresh off his eighth 10-win season since 2010 after the Cowboys went 10-4 and reached the Big 12 Championship. That's impressive, especially for an old-school coach who is forced to adapt to the chaotic landscape of the sport that is centered around a revolving door of transfers and conference realignment.
Another breakout season is in store for the Cowboys in 2024, who return the second-most starters in the nation (21), including Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II at running back.
With that being said, here are the three Oklahoma State position groups that stand out as the most talented heading into this season.
1. Running Backs
Few college football teams ran the ball as efficiently as Oklahoma State in 2023, which was a big reason why the Cowboys ranked 30th in the nation in total offense.
Of course, the rushing attack fell on the shoulders of Ollie Gordon, who took college football by storm last season. A unanimous first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, the Fort Worth, Texas, product led the nation in rushing yards (1,732) and 15-plus-yard runs (31), while finishing second in rushing touchdowns (21) and yards after contact (1,056). What’s even more mind-boggling is that Gordon, who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, compiled these numbers despite only having 19 carries through the first three games.
There is no question that the Oklahoma State offense will lean on Gordon’s star power once again, but the running back group also has the talent to back him up.
One name to keep an eye on is senior AJ Green, who spent three years at Arkansas before transferring in to Stillwater. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Green racked up 953 rushing yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career. Having a veteran rusher like Green should compliment Gordon nicely.
Also adding depth is Indiana transfer Trent Howland. A big, bruiser of a running back (6-foot-3, 240), Howland led the Hoosiers in rushing in 2023 behind 354 yards on the ground.
With Gordon looking to elevate his overall production following a brilliant 2023 campaign, Oklahoma State is a strong bet to yet again feature one of the top backfields in the country this season.