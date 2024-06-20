3 surprise teams that could make the College Football Playoff in 2024
2. Arizona
(+750 (FanDuel) -- 29th best odds)
Arizona broke onto the scene last year with its first winning season since 2017. This season will surely be a test for the Wildcats after losing their head coach Jedd Fisch and moving to the Big 12.
Despite losing their coach they maintained a solid amount of their roster especially on the offensive side of the ball where they had great success a year ago.
The main reason I believe they have a shot at the playoff is the returning duo of quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Fifita had an incredible first year after becoming the starter in Week 5 due to injury. He earned Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year, throwing for 2,869 yards and 26 touchdowns. Much of this success was due to McMillan who had the fifth-most receiving yards in FBS and is expected to be one of the best ball catchers in college football this season.
With these two on their side do not be surprised to see the Wildcats in contention for the playoff and continuing the turnaround of their program.