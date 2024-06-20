3 surprise teams that could make the College Football Playoff in 2024
3. Iowa
(+650 (FanDuel) -- 27th best odds)
At this point we know what we are going to get from Iowa every season: horrendous offense with incredible defense that wins them football games.
They return 20 starters from a team that won 10 games a season ago despite having arguably the worst offense in college football. The Hawkeyes can only get better on that side of the ball, and I expect them to do so with quarterback Cade McNamara, who only appeared in five games last season, retuning and a new offensive coordinator after finally getting rid of “coaches’ son” Brian Ferentz.
Iowa also has a favorable schedule in the Big Ten as they avoid matchups with Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and USC. In addition, most of their tougher matchups (Iowa State, Washington, Wisconsin, Nebraska) will be played in the comfort of their home at Kinnick Stadium.
Despite being a team that few would like to watch on the big stage of the playoff I believe the Hawkeyes have a shot at making it there.